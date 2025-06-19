"Long hours may build empires, but they break spirits": Karnataka’s push for 12-hour workdays sparks concerns

The Karnataka government’s proposal to increase daily working hours in various sectors, including Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS), from 10 to 12 hours has sparked sharp criticism from tech workers and trade unions.

The move has been labelled “inhuman” and “exploitative” by employee groups, who fear it could worsen burnout, threaten job security, and erode labour rights.

The proposed amendment, which seeks to revise the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, has prompted widespread concern and street-level protests in Bengaluru, a city often referred to as India’s Silicon Valley. As the state’s tech hub responds, many employees are voicing their outrage.

“Twelve-hour days drain more than time; they steal your energy, your joy, your growth. Resist the grind. Long hours may build empires, but they break spirits. Your well-being isn’t negotiable,” said Shriram Janakiraman, a Bengaluru-based IT professional.

Bengaluru, one of the world’s fastest-growing technology hubs, is home to a large number of young professionals working in IT and allied sectors. Many of them now worry that if implemented, the proposed rule could drastically alter their daily routines and disrupt whatever work-life balance remains.

“The more you normalise 12-hour days, the more you forget what freedom feels like,” said Mohana Krishnan Pandeeswaran, another IT employee.

Trade unions launch protest

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has been at the forefront of the resistance. On June 18, the union staged protests at Global Tech Park and announced continued demonstrations in Whitefield, another key IT corridor in the city.

“The proposal to extend working hours was introduced during a recent cabinet meeting. In response, we organised a protest yesterday at Global Tech Park in Bengaluru, and will be continuing our demonstration today in Whitefield,” said Sooraj Nidiyanga, Secretary, KITU, in a statement to EdexLive.