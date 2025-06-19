'Government is evading the issue': J&K reservation report sent back for revision

In a move that has left student associations questioning the government's commitment to reservation reform, the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on Wednesday, June 18, asked its sub-committee to "rework its report" on the contentious reservation system, citing legal shortcomings that need to be addressed.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, was expected to finally deliberate on the much-awaited recommendations from the three-member cabinet sub-committee formed in December 2024 to examine grievances regarding reservation rules.

However, various media sources revealed that the report wasn't only briefly discussed but wasn't formally submitted to the cabinet either.

The development comes as a significant setback for various student associations and bodies that have been demanding a fair and balanced reservation system that reflects the region's unique demographic realities.

The sub-committee, which had a six-month deadline ending June 10, 2025, was formed amid mounting pressure from opposition parties and general category candidates.

Adding to the anticipation, Minister Sakina Itoo had posted on her social media handle on June 10 that the sub-committee had "drafted its report within the stipulated timeframe of 6 months" and would place it before the cabinet.

Student leaders question government's intent

The delay has drawn sharp criticism from student representatives who see it as another attempt to sidestep the contentious issue. Faizan, Advisor of the Jammu Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), expressed frustration over what he termed the government's "double-faced attitude."

"Since yesterday's meeting, everyone was hopeful that something concrete would emerge, as it is one of the most awaited decisions. However, after the meeting concluded, no official statement was released," Faizan said.

He questioned the cabinet's decision to send the report for legal review, pointing out that the law secretary was already part of the sub-committee's meetings with students and stakeholders in April 2025.

"Most of the secretaries of different departments, including law, are well aware of the report. Stating that the report will be reviewed is nothing but delaying the process, and the government is evading the issue," he claims.

Faizan highlighted what he sees as inconsistency in the government's approach: "This is evident from the government's contradictory attitude where, on one hand, it provides assurances to students and associations that such policies would be revoked and they support them, but, on the other hand, in the court where a case is ongoing, the government has an entirely different stance — they upheld the policy and the reservation system."

Timeline of delays

The reservation issue has been a long-standing concern, with various associations and student bodies calling for urgent reform of what they consider an unfair system. The cabinet sub-committee was constituted specifically to address these grievances, but the process has been marked by delays and uncertainty.

While Wednesday's cabinet meeting did clear a PHE project in Udhampur and held deliberations on the Shri Amarnath Yatra and tourism promotion, the reservation report — which had generated significant hype across political, media, and social circles — failed to find substantial time.

What's next?

With the report sent back for revision and no concrete timeline for its resubmission, student organisations are now strategising their next moves. "We are now strategising and must take concrete measures to achieve the legitimate demands of the student community of Jammu and Kashmir," Faizan stated.

The continued delays in addressing the reservation system have raised questions about the government's political will to tackle one of the region's most sensitive issues.

As students and various associations wait for concrete action, the demand for a fair and balanced reservation system that reflects J&K's demographic realities remains as pressing as ever.