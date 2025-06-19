ED intensifies probe into NEET-UG 2024 paper leak with raids in Ranchi & Patna

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched extensive raids today, Thursday morning, June 19, 2025, in Ranchi and Patna as part of its investigation into the National Eligibility-cum-entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2024 paper leak scandal. The operations, which are still underway, will uncover critical evidence related to the case, mainly focusing on the identities and financial trails of individuals involved in the racket, reported The New Indian Express.



Investigation into money laundering

The ED is investigating suspected money laundering activities linked to the paper leak, with a particular focus on tracing the flow of illegal funds generated through the scam.



According to the report, the agency is examining how these illicit earnings were transacted and who benefitted from them, targeting the financial underpinnings of the operation.



Key location and suspects

The raids are targeting multiple locations, including Bariatu in Ranchi, and several sites in Patna, particularly those connected to relatives of the alleged mastermind, Sanjeev Mukhiya. Furthermore, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named the following eight individuals as accused in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case:

- Sanjeev Mukhiya

- Sikandar Yadavendu

- Ayush Raj

- Rocky

- Amit Anand

- Nitish Kumar

- Bittu

- Akhilesh



The NEET-UG paper leak came to public attention following the examination on May 5, 2024. Initially, the Patna Economic Offences Unit (EOU) launched an investigation, which was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) and identified eight individuals as accused in the case.