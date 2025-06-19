Diploma student drowns in Manchanabele dam on outskirts of Bengaluru

A 19-year-old diploma student who went swimming with his friends drowned in the Manchanabele Dam in Tavarekere on the outskirts of Bengaluru, in Bengaluru South district (Ramanagara), on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Vikas, a resident of Murugeshpalya and a final-year diploma student in the city, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to Tavarekere police, around 12.30 pm, Vikas, along with his friends Srujan and Lokesh Gowda, had gone to swim in the Manchanabele Dam. After a few minutes in the water, Vikas went deeper and began to drown. His friends immediately alerted the police and the Fire and Emergency Services, who began a search operation.

After six hours of search, Vikas’s body was recovered, the police said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) case has been registered, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

In more news...

Kalegura Ryan, a six-year-old, died after falling down from the autorickshaw in Bellampelli town in Mancherial district.

According to police, the auto driver Nallala Rajesh was driving to the student's home in the evening after school hours. While driving, the auto driver drove his auto very fast and carelessly and made a sudden turn.

Ryan, who was in the auto, fell from the auto and hit his head on the road. He was immediately shifted to the Bellampalli Government Hospital, where the doctors declared Ryan dead, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway on the complaint of the deceased's father, Santosh.