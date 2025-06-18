UP cancels FMG internship counselling process following student protests and talks with Deputy CM

"We urge the State Medical Council to take swift action by initiating the necessary procedures and ensuring an adequate number of seats. This will allow FMGs to begin their internships without delay, ideally before July," the statement from the association read.

The association also stressed the urgency of the internship commencing on time, especially for FMGs preparing to appear for NEET-PG 2026. Delays in internship allocation would push back their eligibility for further medical education and affect their professional timelines.

As previously reported by EdexLive, over 500 FMG students with UP domicile were left without internship seats after only 781 were allotted this year, significantly fewer than the 1,161 seats allocated in 2024. Students have been demanding an increase in seats or a second round of counselling to accommodate the shortfall.

With the UPMC now cancelling the current process, students are hopeful that revised allotments will be made soon, addressing the gap and ensuring equitable internship opportunities for all eligible graduates.