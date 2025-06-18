Teacher offers Rs 1,000 to students joining English-medium gov't schools

Amidst reports of declining enrollment in government schools, a teacher in Kollegal has devised a unique incentive to encourage students to join the English-medium section at the National Higher Primary School.

President of the Primary School Teachers' Association and a teacher at the school Sreedhar is personally offering Rs 1,000 to students who join the English-medium classes, especially for first-grade students, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

This move aims to attract families who are increasingly opting for private schools despite the government schools offering modern facilities such as a playground, digital learning tools, and a positive academic environment.

Despite these offerings, many parents have been reluctant to send their children to government schools. In response, teachers across both urban and rural areas are going door-to-door, encouraging enrolment. Sreedhar said that one section has a 30 students intake, but only eleven enrolled so far. Disturbed by the poor response, Sreedhar discussed the matter with headmistress Sunitha and decided to offer Rs 1,000 to children getting admitted to English medium classes from June 12.

This attracted three more students the next day, and there are a few more inquires from the public.

The National Higher Primary School, which has been in operation since 1946, has 130 students and offers education in both Kannada and English mediums, stated the report by The New Indian Express.