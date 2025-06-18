Over 110 Indian medical students in Urmia relocated to Armenia; medicos at TUMS remain distressed

While 110 Indian students at Urmia University of Medical Sciences in Iran have been successfully relocated to neighboring Armenia, those studying at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS) continue to face growing uncertainty and distress.

Through a video message, the Indian medical students at TUMS reported that they were initially relocated to relatively safer areas within Tehran due to escalating tensions. However, they report continued exposure to the sounds of explosions, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Students have alleged that the hostels they were residing in have been damaged amid the unrest.

"We have been living in constant fear for the past five days. We are constantly hearing explosions and unable to sleep. We just want to be evacuated," said one of the stranded students.

The students are urging urgent intervention from Indian authorities to facilitate their safe evacuation, similar to the measures taken for their peers in Urmia.

Meanwhile, the students of Urmia University of Medical Sciences thanked the Indian Embassy for its intervention in relocating the medical students safely to Armenia.

Muskan Shabir, a fourth-year MBBS student at Urmia University, said, "Exactly 110 students of Urmia University are relocated and accommodated in Yerevan, capital of Armenia by the Indian Embassy. Three days ago we were in a terrible situation witnessing missiles in the sky and explosions in the night, but right now we are safe."

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Zahir Ali, a final year student of Iran University of Medical Sciences, informed that over thousands of students were relocated to Qom in Iran and they are safe there. "The Indian Embassy is planning to evacuate the students and a decision will be taken accordingly based on the situation," he added and thanked the Indian Embassy for their intervention.