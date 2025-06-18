Medical students, don't fall for fraudulent middlemen promising medical seats

Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanaprakash Patil who represents Sedam Constituency of Kalaburagi appealed to the students who have scored good marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) with the dream of becoming doctors not to fall into the fraudulent net of middlemen under any circumstances.

In a press note released on Tuesday, June 17, the minister advised the aspirants who have scored good marks in NEET not to fall into the fraudulent net out of fear of not getting a seat in a good medical college, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The minister stated that there are brokers who promise to secure a seat in prestigious colleges by claiming they have connections with influential individuals within these institutions. The number of such brokers have increased. The aspirants of the medical seats should be cautious of such persons, he cautioned.

The minister said that the NEET results have already been declared. A total of 47,782 candidates from Karnataka have registered for the examination, and out of them, 142,369 students appeared, of whom 83,582 have qualified for a medical seat. He asked the aspirants of the medical seat not to be in a hurry to get a seat in a good college by any means. Middlemen are waiting to exploit your anxiety. Do not fall into their fraudulent trap, the minister advised.

Seat allocation by KEA

Dr Sharanaprakash said that the seat allocation will be done systematically by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Students and parents should be aware of this, he said.

Warning to brokers

The minister warned that if anyone is found misleading the students or parents by promising to provide them with a seat, such brokers will be identified and strict action will be taken against them. Playing with the future of students and parents will not be tolerated, the minister warned.