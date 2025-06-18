Industry Fellowship Programme launched by AICTE; details here

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) launched the AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme (AIFP) today, June 18, which aims to immerse faculty members from technical schools in real-world industrial settings.

This programme intends to close the long-standing gap between academics and industry, ensuring that technical education in India stays relevant, practical, and globally competitive.

Prof TG Sitharam, Chairman of the AICTE, officially launched the programme in the presence of AICTE Vice-Chairman Dr Abhay Jere and Member Secretary Prof Rajive Kumar, Rising Kashmir reports.

The programme aims to educate teachers and students for the future economy by developing practical skills, exposing them to current events, and encouraging teamwork.

We cannot expect our students to be industry-ready if our faculty themselves are not equipped with industry-relevant knowledge,” said Prof TG Sitharam, while launching the programme.

“Through this fellowship, faculty members will become active participants in the industrial ecosystem, gaining insight, expertise, and confidence to transform the way they teach. This is a vital step in creating national resources that are fit for the future,” he added.

The AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme will launch its first phase in 2025-26, choosing 350 academic members from AICTE-approved universities for full-time industry immersion. Building on its initial success, the programme intends to expand and train 1,500 faculty members annually over the following three to five years.

Each fellowship will last 6 to 12 months, allowing faculty to collaborate directly with leading industries in important fields.

AICTE will grant a monthly fellowship of Rs 75,000, with participating companies contributing at least Rs 25,000.

Furthermore, the fellows will continue to earn their regular salaries from their parent academic institutions, making the AIFP one of the most financially appealing and secure fellowship programs in the country for faculty upskilling.

Through the AIFP, the AICTE aims to tackle three core problems:

Low employability of engineers

Outdated, theoretical pedagogy and curricula

Weak academia-industry engagement