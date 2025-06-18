Home Ministry to coordinate ex-Agniveers’ careers; online portal to be set up

In a move to streamline post-service opportunities for former Agniveers, the Union Home Ministry has been officially assigned the responsibility of coordinating their career progression, according to a government notification published on Monday, June 16.

As per a report by PTI, this decision comes after the Centre amended the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, inserting a new entry under the Department of States in the Union Home Ministry. The newly added function specifies: “coordinating activities for further progression of Ex-Agniveers.”

Government sources stated that an online portal will be set up to monitor and facilitate the transition of Agniveers into civilian careers after their four-year service term ends.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will coordinate with various Central ministries, state governments, and Union Territories to ensure smooth integration and employment of ex-Agniveers across sectors.

Background: Agnipath scheme

The Agnipath recruitment scheme, launched in June 2022, was designed to lower the age profile of India’s armed forces.

Under the scheme, individuals aged between 17.5 and 21 years are recruited as Agniveers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force for a period of four years. After this period, 25 per cent are retained for an additional 15 years, while the remaining 75 per cent exit the services.

To support these individuals post-exit, the government has: