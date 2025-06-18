Hindi “compulsory third language” for Class 1-5 students: Maharashtra Gov’t order

The Maharashtra government has made Hindi a mandatory third language for students from Classes I to V in Marathi and English medium institutions.

However, supporters of the Marathi language have criticised the order, accusing the government of reintroducing the programme through the "backdoor" after previously withdrawing it.

The Maharashtra School Education Department issued the directive on Tuesday, June 17, as part of the implementation of the State Curriculum Framework for School Education 2024, which aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to a report by Livemint.

Now, all children in Classes I to V in Marathi and English medium schools will be required to study Hindi as a third language "generally."

“Those who wish to learn any other language as an option to Hindi should meet the expectation of 20 students from each standard in a school. In such a situation, a teacher for that particular language will be made available or the language will be taught online,” the order stated.

The government order specifies that at least 20 students per school must choose the alternative, even though it gives students the conditional option to choose another Indian language over Hindi.

According to the order, if such a demand materialises, either a teacher will be hired or the language will be taught online.

The rule also requires that the three-language formula must contain English, Marathi, and the medium language in schools that use other teaching languages.

Critics argue that the government's recent proposal contradicts School Education Minister Dada Bhuse's previous assertions that Hindi would not be required in primary schools.

"This is nothing but the backdoor imposition of Hindi," claimed Deepak Pawar of the Mumbai-based Marathi Bhasha Abhyas Kendra, reacting to the order.

In a strongly-worded social media post, Pawar wrote, “The government has betrayed the Marathi people. If we remain silent now, it will pave the way for dismantling the federal structure and the legacy of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement.”