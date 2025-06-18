Delhi University UG admissions 2025 begin: New tie-breaker rule, auto-accept feature introduced

Delhi University (DU) has officially launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate (UG) admissions 2025-26. The university is offering 79 UG programmes and 69 colleges, with a total of 71,624 seats. The academic session is set to commence on August 1.

What’s new this year?

Class 10 marks as tie-breaker: In a significant change, Class 10 board marks will now be used as an additional tie-breaker, after CUET and Class 12 marks, to resolve ties between students with identical scores. Auto-accept feature: A new auto-accept option has been introduced to prevent students from accidentally losing their allotted seats due to missed deadlines or delays.

Changes in eligibility rules

With the revised CUET subject structure, DU has updated eligibility criteria for many courses. Now, two combinations will be considered:

One language + three subjects

Two languages + two subjects

The combination that yields a higher score will be taken into account. Additionally, the previous 30 per cent minimum requirement in language subjects for BSc (Hons) courses has been removed.

Skill-based & PG programmes

DU has also opened admissions for skill-based courses through its Centre for Innovative Skill-Based Courses. Two new postgraduate (PG) programmes, MA in Tourism Management and MA in Hindi Journalism, have been introduced, with an MA in English Journalism in the pipeline.

Other admissions open:

Five-year integrated law programmes



BTech courses



Postgraduate (PG) programmes (82 courses, 13,432 seats)



PhD programmes



School of Open Learning (SOL)



For both UG and PG programmes, an additional seat per course is reserved for single girl child applicants.

Students can apply via the official admission portal on admission.uod.ac.in.