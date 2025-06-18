Delhi University UG admissions 2025 begin: New tie-breaker rule, auto-accept feature introduced

Delhi University (DU) has officially launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate (UG) admissions 2025-26. The university is offering 79 UG programmes and 69 colleges, with a total of 71,624 seats. The academic session is set to commence on August 1.
With the revised CUET subject structure, DU has updated eligibility criteria for many courses. Now, two combinations will be considered:
One language + three subjects
Two languages + two subjects
The combination that yields a higher score will be taken into account. Additionally, the previous 30 per cent minimum requirement in language subjects for BSc (Hons) courses has been removed.
DU has also opened admissions for skill-based courses through its Centre for Innovative Skill-Based Courses. Two new postgraduate (PG) programmes, MA in Tourism Management and MA in Hindi Journalism, have been introduced, with an MA in English Journalism in the pipeline.
Five-year integrated law programmes
BTech courses
Postgraduate (PG) programmes (82 courses, 13,432 seats)
PhD programmes
School of Open Learning (SOL)
For both UG and PG programmes, an additional seat per course is reserved for single girl child applicants.
Students can apply via the official admission portal on admission.uod.ac.in.