Delhi LG approves dissolution of Medical Council over alleged irregularities, reconstitution in 2 months

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved the Delhi government’s proposal to dissolve the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) following allegations of administrative irregularities, officials confirmed on Tuesday, June 17.

Saxena has also instructed the Health Department to initiate the reconstitution of the council, with a directive to complete the process within two months, as per a report by PTI.

The DMC, a statutory autonomous body, is responsible for regulating medical practice in the national capital and upholding ethical standards among private practitioners to safeguard patient welfare.

The move comes after the Health Department submitted a proposal under Section 29 of the Delhi Medical Council Act, 1997, recommending the council’s dissolution for a specified duration. The proposal highlighted concerns over governance lapses within the council.

According to the note shared by the LG, the DMC had unilaterally extended the retirement age of its Registrar from 60 to 65 years without seeking government approval. Furthermore, the Registrar’s tenure was extended by an additional year from December 1, 2024.

In its response to a showcause notice issued in February 2025, the DMC stated that the official in question had resigned with immediate effect but failed to provide further documentation or clarity.

Terming the council's actions an "excess and abuse of power," Saxena said he concurred with the Health Department’s recommendation to dissolve the body.

The LG has directed that two ex-officio members may continue in their roles during the transition, and that the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) be assigned the duties of Registrar in the interim, added PTI.