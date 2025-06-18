“Adjust to working in scrappier teams”: Amazon CEO to employees amid AI pivot

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance, the workforce would also shrink significantly, Amazon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andy Jassy told employees of the global conglomerate.

"It should change the way our work is done. We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs,” he told employees in an open letter.

Furthermore, Jassy revealed that he expects Amazon's total corporate workforce to decrease in the next few years, as the company examines the “efficiency gains from using AI extensively across" its departments, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Jassy defined generative AI as a "once-in-a-lifetime technology" that is fast revolutionising Amazon's customer service and internal operations.

He emphasised that, while AI would open up new opportunities, it would also result in fewer personnel in specific areas as automation and AI-driven efficiency improvements take hold.

“Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well-positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company,” he told employees, terming AI as the most transformative technology since the Internet.

While the specific number of job layoffs is unknown, Jassy indicated that corporate employment will fall in the future years as AI use grows. He advised people to improve their AI skills, explore with new tools, and adjust to working in "scrappier, more efficient teams."

Amazon intends to accelerate AI development, create new AI agents, and strengthen integration across all business areas. The company currently has more than 1,000 generative AI projects in development, but this figure is expected to expand rapidly.

For Amazon employees, the message is clear: adapt to AI or risk becoming obsolete.