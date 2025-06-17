“We were peaceful, they used lathis”: Haryana agriculture university students allege use of brutality to quell protests

Protests continue to rage at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar, as students demand a complete rollback of the recently amended scholarship norms, fee hike, and condemn the alleged use of force against peaceful protesters.

Students have also accused the university of sidelining their voices and violating earlier agreements made with villagers who donated land for the university’s expansion.

What drove the protests?

On May 13, the university issued a circular, amending its scholarship rules.

As per the amendment, only the top 25% of students will be eligible for the MSc. scholarship. Earlier, students scoring above 75% were entitled to Rs 6,000, and others were entitled to Rs 3,000.

“This is making it difficult for many of us to continue MSc or PhD. We can’t afford these courses without a scholarship,” said Anvesh*, a student protester from the Kaul campus. The cuts in scholarship came with another blow – a fee hike.

Another major change concerns seats reserved under Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with villages that donated land to the university. Students claim that the MoUs clearly stated that one seat would be allotted in each course for students from those villages.

“Now, the university says a student can avail that only once; if used in BSc, it can't be used for MSc or PhD. This wasn’t the case before,” Anvesh added.

What are the demands?

The situation remains tense at Gate No 4 of the Hisar campus, where protests are being held.

Students now demand that no action should be taken against those who protested, and the university circular mentioning the aforementioned changes should be revoked with immediate effect.

“We demand the VC to resign, and serious actions be taken against the administration and security staff involved in the lathi charge,” added Anvesh. They demand immediate arrest of Registrar Pawan Kumar, Chief Security Officer Sukhbir Singh and others who unleashed violence against the peacefully protesting student community.

Further escalation?

Students had earlier attempted to speak with the Vice-Chancellor, BR Kamboj, about their concerns, but were denied a meeting.

Peaceful protests were held outside the VC’s residence, following which, the VC agreed to set up a seven-member committee. However, according to the students, only two of the seven student representatives they suggested were selected.

“Five were removed, and the administration picked their own people. Even our fundamental right to information was denied,” Anvesh said. Students claim that talks are only being held with representatives chosen by the VC, not with those backed by the larger student body.

Protests intensified on June 10, when students gathered again.

“The Chief Security Officer (CSO) led the guards, and they responded brutally to our peaceful protests,” said another student.

Exams that were disrupted on June 12 and 13, following the protests, though postponed to June 16, continue to be boycotted – resulting in low turnouts. When students returned to protest in front of the VC’s residence again, a lathi charge followed.

At the Bawal campus, where the College of Agriculture is located and where many young students, part of a 2+4 integrated programme starting after Class 10, are accommodated, new allegations have surfaced.

“Yesterday, male police officers barged into our hostel and threatened us to appear for the exams,” said Keerthi*, a student from the Bawal campus of the university.

Support from university faculty has reportedly been absent, while students from other universities have extended wholehearted support to the causes championed by HAU students.

Students say they are still in a state of fear and uncertainty. As of now, they continue their protest, waiting for their demands to be addressed and justice to be served.

*Names changed to protect the sources’ identity.