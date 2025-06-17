Viral video shows women hitting Rapido driver, he slaps her back

The Jayanagar police have booked a Rapido bike taxi rider for allegedly assaulting a 28-year-old woman passenger. The incident came to light after a video showing the rider slapping the woman went viral on social media. Shortly after, another video surfaced showing the woman hitting the rider before the alleged assault. The dispute reportedly began over the rider's rash and negligent driving.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh B Jagalasar said the incident occurred around 9.30 am on June 13 near Jayanagar 4th Block. The woman, upset by the rider's alleged reckless behaviour, confronted him. An argument ensued during which the rider, identified as Suhas, allegedly slapped her. Initially, the woman declined to file a complaint. However, police registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) based on the video evidence, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On Monday, the woman approached the police and filed an official complaint. Suhas was subsequently summoned for questioning.

In response, Suhas filed a counter-complaint, claiming that the woman, identified as Shreya, who resides in a paying guest accommodation in BTM Layout and hails from Andhra Pradesh, assaulted him during the altercation. Police have registered another NCR and plan to question Shreya as part of the investigation.

According to Shreya’s complaint, she had booked a Rapido ride from BTM Layout to Jayanagar 3rd Block on the morning of June 13. She alleged that the rider was not following traffic rules and was driving in a reckless manner.

When she questioned him, he allegedly misbehaved, used abusive language, and slapped her in public. “Initially, I didn’t want to file a complaint, but after the video went viral, my friends advised me to go to the police,” she said.

In his defense, Suhas posted a video on social media offering his version of events. “I took a shortcut to avoid traffic so she wouldn’t be late. A car suddenly came in the way, and she asked me to stop. I pulled over about 100 metres from her office. She questioned my education and whether I knew how to ride. I tried to explain but she spoke rudely,” he said.

Suhas admitted to losing his temper and allegedly told her to "go back to your country." He claimed that she hit him with a tiffin box and raised her voice.

“I remained calm initially, but she hit me again. I hit her once in response,” he stated. He also said she made the payment after the incident, and that he later visited her workplace to report her behaviour.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Shreya said she felt unsafe during the ride as the rider was not using the navigation app. She claimed she got off the bike and confronted him about the route.

“I only held his shirt. I didn’t hit him. He got off the scooter and hit me. I fell, got up, and hit him in self-defense,” she said. She added that she also filed a complaint with Rapido customer service, according to the report by The New Indian Express.