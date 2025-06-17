TN: Three youngsters die after two bikes collide head-on

Three youngsters were killed and three others sustained injuries after two bikes collided head-on on the Palar bridge near Acharapakkam around 12.30 am on Monday, June 16. The deceased have been Balamurugan (16), Surya (21) of Kavidandalam and Vishwa (19).

The police said Balamurugan and Surya were heading towards Aathur with their bike collided with the two-wheeler ridden four youth — Vishwa, Sivasakthi (25) Riyaz (25), and Ranjith (24) — in the opposite direction, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In the impact of the collision, Balamurugan and Vishwa died on the spot, while Surya died at Chengalpattu GH on Monday morning. The condition of the others is critical. The Chengalpattu Taluk police have registered a case and are investigating if the youth were under the influence of alcohol.

In other news...

A 30-year-old man and a peacock crossing the road died after the bike on which the man was riding hit the bird near Madurantakam near Kolathanallur village on Sunday afternoon. The decased has been identified as Prabhakaran (30) of Vellerithangal village in Kancheepuram district. He was heading towards Sunambedu in Sithamur, according to the report by The New Indian Express.