MDMA drug racket busted in Vijayawada; college students, Delhi suppliers under scanner

The investigation into a methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) drug racket busted by Patamata police has revealed a disturbing nexus involving local college students and interstate suppliers. Police have identified at least nine college students in the city who regularly purchased drugs, including ganja and sedatives, from the arrested accused.

Patamata Inspector V Pavan Kishore said the nine students have been sent for medical tests at the Vijayawada Government Hospital. Cases will be registered based on the results.

“The gang’s network appears to extend to Delhi. A special team has been formed to pursue further leads and trace the suppliers,” the inspector stated, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The case took a serious turn after police arrested three youths — Tirumalasetti Jeevan Kumar alias Kinnu (29), Bonthu Nithish Kumar alias Babbu (28), and Tulimelli Tarun Prasad (20) — during a vehicle check near Ramavarappadu junction on June 5. Around 33 grams of MDMA were seized from their possession.

Further investigation revealed the trio had formed a gang and sourced drugs from Delhi-based suppliers identified as Rinku, Chattopadhyay, and Abhishek. A man named Manohar is believed to have acted as a mediator. Police are now trying to trace the interstate network and ascertain its reach in Andhra Pradesh.

Police expressed concern over the increasing drug usage among students in engineering and other prestigious colleges in the city. The gang reportedly created WhatsApp groups to lure students and organised parties to expand their consumer base.

“They sold MDMA at a profit margin of Rs 2,000 per gram,” Inspector Pavan Kishore said. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found indulging in drug abuse or peddling.

The case has sent shockwaves through local educational institutions, with authorities urging vigilance from parents and administrators. The investigation is ongoing, and police expect to uncover more links in the coming days, as per the report by The New Indian Express.