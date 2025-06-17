Intel announces new round of layoffs, to begin mid-July

Intel is allegedly planning to begin job layoffs in mid-July, marking the first big staff shift under newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lip-Bu Tan.

According to a recent report by OregonLive, the company sent an internal memo to staff characterising the choice as "deeply challenging" but necessary to enhance its position in a highly competitive industry context.

An internal memo reveals that Intel planned to begin layoffs in mid-July, with the process expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The tech giant justified the decision as part of its effort to build a "leaner and more responsive" Intel Foundry, its in-house production division.

Although the message did not specify the number of positions being lost or the affected areas, insiders said that individual departments have been given the liberty to carry out the cuts as long as they correspond with top executives' financial goals.

“Removing organisational complexity and empowering our engineers will enable us to better serve the needs of our customers and strengthen our execution,” Intel said in a statement.

The corporation stated that decisions were made after 'careful thought' to better position Intel for the future and that affected employees will be treated with 'care and respect.'

According to data from the layoff tracking platform Layoffs.fyi, approximately 61,220 tech workers have already lost their employment in 2025, affecting individuals from 130 different organisations.