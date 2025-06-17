All about TCS’ new billing mandates & shortened bench periods for employees

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest Information Technology (IT) company, has announced a new associate deployment policy. The regulation now requires employees to work at least 225 business days in the previous year, with a shorter bench period, according to The Times of India on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

“At any given point in time, associates must be allocated for a minimum period of 225 business days in the last 12 months,” internal memos sent to TCS employees stated.

The report further stated that Chandrasekaran Ramkumar, TCS' Global Head, laid forth the new policy, which went into force on June 12, 2025.

According to The Times of India article, TCS intends to monitor and evaluate employee performance using the new deployment policy. To encourage a proactive approach to people allocation, the organisation is limiting the amount of time allotted to each employee.

The company's policy is to ensure that both organisational and individual goals are met.

Internal policy documents state that if an employee fails to work for a minimum of 225 business days in the last 12 months and has longer unallocated periods or more than 35 business days per year, this will have an impact on the individual's compensation, career growth, future opportunities for overseas deployment, and employment with TCS.

If an employee is 'unallocated' to a task, the employer requires them to participate in upskilling programmes on platforms such as iEvolve, Fresco Play, VLS, and LinkedIn.

These personnel also have a 'main obligation' to engage with their units to seek allocation and take the initiative to pursue opportunities provided by TCS.