UP BEd JEE 2025 results out: What next for candidates?

The results of the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2025 have been officially announced. This entrance exam is held for individuals seeking admission to the two-year BEd (Bachelor of Education) programme provided by colleges and institutions throughout Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates who sat the exam can now view and download their results from the official website, bujhansi.ac.in/en.

The admission exam was held on June 1 and included all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, NDTV reports.

To access and download your scorecard, follow the steps below:

Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University: bujhansi.ac.in/en.

On the homepage, select the "Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025" tab.

You will be sent to a new page.

Click the link that reads "Download Scorecard"

Enter your login information (roll number, application number, etc).

Click on Submit to download your results.

Take a printout of the results for future reference.

Bundelkhand University will begin admissions counselling shortly after the results are released. During counselling, candidates will be required to register, select their preferred colleges and courses, and participate in seat allocation rounds based on their rank and availability.

Following seat allocation, students must verify their credentials, pay the admission fee, and visit the designated institution to complete all admission-related processes. The counselling procedure will include participating universities and colleges in Uttar Pradesh that provide BEd programmes.