Telangana: 'Busy' MROs have no time to issue certificates to students?

With the new academic year about to begin, students are urging revenue authorities to expedite the issuance of essential documents such as income, caste, Other Backward Class (OBC), and residential certificates required for admissions, reservations, and government scholarships. However, hundreds of applications remain pending across Mandal Revenue Offices (MROs) in Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon districts.

According to the data collected by The New Indian Express from the collectorates of the three districts, a total of 15,101 applications for caste, income, OBC, and residential certificates are currently pending with MROs in the region.

The demand for these certificates typically spikes during the academic season. However, despite specified timelines, the revenue authorities have reportedly failed to process many applications on time.

M Sai Krishna, a student who recently completed Intermediate and is awaiting Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) counselling to join an engineering course, shared his experience: "I have applied for caste, income, and OBC certificates online via the Meeseva centre in Warangal. But even after the online application, we are required to submit hard copies at the MRO office. After submitting them, no further updates are given. When I checked the status after a week, it still showed 'pending'. With no other option, we are forced to visit the office repeatedly and plead with officials to approve our applications. In some cases, people are even forced to pay middlemen to get certificates approved," he alleged.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, revenue officials from Hanamkonda and Warangal admitted that urban offices are overwhelmed with hundreds of applications daily.

"It takes time to process each certificate as field verification is mandatory. Only after verification can we proceed with approval. The shortage of staff has also contributed to the delay. Currently, most of our officials are engaged in the Bhu Bharathi Revenue Sadassulu programme. Still, we are making efforts to process applications and issue certificates as quickly as possible," the officials said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

When contacted, Warangal District Collector Satya Sharada said: "We will look into the issue of pending applications and ensure that the process is expedited."