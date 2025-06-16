Sri Chaitanya seizes 5 All India Ranks 1, 3, 5, 6, 11 and others in NEET-2025

Sri Chaitanya not only achieves the highest percentage of seats in NEET but also secures the topmost ranks. In NEET-2025 results, Sri Chaitanya continued its supremacy, clinching the All India 1st rank alongside 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 11th ranks in the open category, stated a press release from the institute.

Frontrunner in both top and overall rankings Sri Chaitanya consolidates its unparalleled position.

All India Category - 1st Rank KAVISH (App No; 250411147966*- OBC)

All India Open Category - 5th Rank Divya (App No. 250410401431*)

All India Open Category - 6th Mohammad Sameer (App No:250410822821*)

All India Open Category - 8th Rank Banothu Deeraj Kumar (App No; 250410546302*)

- All India Open Category 10th Rank Mangari Varun (App No; 250410102078*)

The above have secured remarkable scores. In addition to, Below 10 All India Ranks (All category) 5, Below 100 All India Ranks (Open Category) 19, Below 100 All India Ranks (All category) 56, Below 1000 All India Ranks (Open Category) 98

Sushma Boppana , Academic CEO of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions and Founder-Director of Infinity Learn, attributes these remarkable results to the institution’s commitment to delivering quality education through both online and offline modes, supported by top-notch faculty across the nation. She emphasised the pivotal role of meticulously designed programs, micro-schedules, internal exams, and ranking systems in achieving such an outstanding outcome.

Hence, Sri Chaitanya stands as the preferred choice for NEET-2026 admissions among students nationwide.

Sushma expresses her happiness and extended her heartfelt congratulations to the students, their parents, as well as the dedicated teaching and non-teaching staff for their priceless contributions to this monumental success.