“Return to office, else…”: Google’s ultimatum to remote employees

Google is tightening its return-to-work norms across many departments, requiring remote employees within 50 miles of corporate locations to work on-site at least three days per week or risk job loss.

It also announced the increased requirement, as well as voluntary buyout programmes for United States of America (USA)-based employees in Search, Marketing, Research, and Core Engineering, The Times of India reports.

The policy change would affect employees in Google's Knowledge & Information division, which includes Search, Ads, and Commerce operations, as well as Core engineering teams.

Remote workers who live within 50 miles of approved Google operations must now switch to a hybrid three-day schedule by September or take severance pay.

"When it comes to connection, collaboration, and moving quickly to innovate together, there's just no substitute for coming together in person," said Jen Fitzpatrick, Senior Vice-President of Core Systems, in an internal memo obtained by multiple news outlets.

In another internal memo to employees, Nick Fox, Head of Google’s Knowledge and Information Group said, “My goal is for every single one of us here to be all-in on building the future of our products.” He emphasised his commitment to having “fully engaged employees.”

This announcement adds to Google's continuing attempts to decrease remote work flexibility. In April 2025, the firm began pushing remote workers in various divisions to relocate to offices or risk losing their jobs, with some employees obtaining relocation aid to live within 50 miles of company premises.

Google has been executing targeted buyout programmes since early 2025, following massive layoffs in 2023 that terminated 12,000 jobs. The corporation is still hiring while reducing operations to concentrate resources on artificial intelligence (AI) development and infrastructure improvements.