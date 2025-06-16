Israel-Iran conflict: Arak University of Medical Sciences requested to facilitate extraction of Indian students

As the war between Israel and Iran continues to escalate, the Union Government of India has been making efforts to evacuate students from India studying in various educational institutions in Iran through its Embassy in the country.

In one such instance, the Indian Embassy to Iran in Tehran requested Arak University of Medical Sciences in Arak, the city known as the Industrial Capital of Iran to allow Indian students to leave the campus for evacuation today, June 16.

Further, the Indian Embassy said that it had assumed the responsibility for the students’ passage and that arrangements for their evacuation have already been made.

In an earlier statement issued today, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it was “closely monitoring the security situation to ensure the safety and welfare of its nationals in both countries.”

The conflict between Iran and Israel started on June 13, when the latter launched so-called “pre-emptive” air strikes on various military and nuclear sites in Iran. In response, Iran launched a barrage of missile strikes on prominent Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Amidst this, the Indian Embassy in Iran issued helpline numbers for students and other Indian nationals caught in the fire, and shared a Google Forms link for them to register themselves.

So far, Indian students from the following educational institutions in Iran have been evacuated: