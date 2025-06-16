Iran-Israel conflict: Shiraz University requested to aid evacuation of Indian students

In continuation of its efforts to evacuate Indian students in Iran, the Indian Embassy to the country in Tehran issued notice to the Shiraz University of Medical Sciences in Shiraz, South Central Iran.

The Embassy, requesting the University to facilitate the evacuation of its Indian students and workers of Indian origin, stated that plans for their evacuation have been made. As a result, they must be permitted to leave the university.

Further, the Indian Embassy sought to assure the university’s officials that the responsibility for the movement and safety of the students has been assumed by it.

Earlier today, June 16, the Indian Embassy issued a similar notice to the Arak University of Medical Sciences, Arak, seeking its cooperation in escorting Indian students to safety.

These evacuation efforts come as tensions between Iran and Israel grow stronger, and both countries are mounting missile strikes against each other.

These strikes began on June 13, when Israel launched “pre-emptive strikes” against several nuclear and military facilities in Iran. In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of missile strikes targeting several Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa.

So far, over 200 civilians died in Iran, and about 22 people died in Israel amid the mounting military campaigns by both countries.

Meanwhile, around 600 Indian students have been evacuated from various universities in Iran, and have been temporarily housed in a safe place by the Indian Embassy.