Iran-Israel conflict: After two Kashmiri students get injured in Tehran, calls for evacuation intensify | JKSA writes to PM Modi

Two Indian students from Jammu and Kashmir were injured in a recent explosion near the boys’ dormitory at Tehran University of Medical Sciences, as hostilities between Iran and Israel continue to escalate. The incident, which took place on Sunday evening, June 15, has intensified calls for urgent intervention from Indian authorities.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated June 16, 2025, confirmed that the injured students are in stable condition and are being relocated by university officials to Ramsar, a nearby village, as a precautionary safety measure.

“An attack occurred on Sunday evening near the boys’ dormitory for international students at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (Hujjatdost Dormitory). Two Indian students from the Kashmir Valley were injured in the incident. Fortunately, both are in stable condition,” the letter stated.

The JKSA called the situation “traumatizing and terrifying,” with students hearing constant airstrike sirens, witnessing increased military activity, and reporting psychological stress.

The letter added that many Kashmiri students are enrolled in colleges situated near military installations, placing them in immediate danger.

“They find themselves in the middle of an active military zone, fearful for their lives,” the association wrote.

In its appeal, the JKSA urged the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of External Affairs to initiate immediate evacuation efforts and relocate students to safer areas within Iran. It also sought the establishment of a dedicated communication line between students and the Indian Embassy in Tehran, as students and their families remain without clarity or assurance.

“People from many countries have left, but our children remain. Nobody is asking about us. We feel abandoned,” a concerned parent was quoted as saying in the letter.

The association further alleged that while students have reached out to the embassy for help, they have not received any concrete response or plan for evacuation.

“The situation demands not just monitoring, but real-time action,” the letter added, urging diplomatic coordination with Iranian authorities and international agencies to ensure students’ protection and safe passage.

Calling it a “humanitarian emergency,” JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami said, “The lives, safety, and mental well-being of our youth are at stake. We cannot wait for the situation to worsen before we act.”