India’s competitive exams a “failure of our system”: Finance influencer

He says that students today no longer benefit from entrance exams as they have become extremely competitive, Business Today reports. “I feel that mine was the last generation that benefitted from acing exams (.sic),” he quipped.

Due to this, many otherwise smart and hard-working students are suffering from self-esteem issues, he said.

He wrote, "To be honest: Competing for 1 seat out of 100/200/1000 candidates is not a test of your talent. But, a failure of our system."

Suggesting alternative approaches, he wrote that students' energy could be better used to reach the top of something which actually improves their lives.

"Any vocational skill, ability to build a small startup, ability to learn new things fast. And, experimenting with different career paths," are his suggestions.

"Even if you don't want to do any of the above, it is fine. Try to get into the workforce early. Preparing for exam is not a job. There is a life outside IIT/UPSC/CAT/NEET," he concluded.