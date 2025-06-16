“Don’t let our efforts go in vain”: FMG’s in UP continue to demand fair internship allotment

Over 500 Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) with Uttar Pradesh domicile are staring at an uncertain future after the release of the CRMI (Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship) allotment list, which has left many without internship seats.

Students claim that, despite a higher capacity in the state, only 781 internship seats have been allotted this year, far lower than the 1,161 seats offered last year and the 1,500 offered the year before.

Of the 781 seats allotted this year, only around 344 are in government and autonomous hospitals; compared to 600 in 2024. FMG students, who need to complete the mandatory one-year internship to kick-start their career as doctors in India, say the seat cut has left hundreds stranded.

“About 1,100 to 1,200 of us applied under the UP domicile category alone. With just 781 seats, around 500 will be left out,” said Prateek*, who has applied for an allotment under the UP domicile category.

He also said that many didn’t apply to other state counselling processes, such as in Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh, believing they would secure seats in their home state. Now, with those states' forms closed, they have no other option left.

Students are demanding that either more internship seats be allocated in government hospitals or that a second round of counselling be held in July, as seats become available around that time. Responding to this demand, the authorities have allegedly suggested that the students wait till December this year. “We can’t wait for six more months as the authorities suggest, as that would delay our prospects for careers even further,” said another student.

While some private hospitals included in the allotment offer full or half stipends, others reportedly offer none. However, stipend concerns have taken a backseat for many students.

“Right now, I just want to finish my internship and move on. While students put in 2-3 efforts, I’ve already cleared a tough exam in my first attempt itself, and I don’t want that to go in vain,” added Prateek, referring to the FMGE.

This year saw a sharp rise in FMGE pass percentage – which has shot up from the usual 7–8% to 28%, with 13,149 candidates passing out of 45,552 who appeared. While this is a positive sign, the mismatch between the allotted seats and the demand is concerning.

Another student, Raghav*, alleged that according to National Medical Commission (NMC) data, Uttar Pradesh has the capacity to release up to 2,500 internship seats for FMGs and hence, the state government is to be blamed for failing to fulfil that. “A few representatives have also approached the registrar of the UP Medical Council and the state health minister seeking urgent intervention,” he said.

Sources told EdexLive that around 40-50 students have been staging the protest over the past few days, with the number of protesters only soaring. With no response from UPMC, the protesters have now moved to Jawahar Bhawan.

As of now, hundreds of qualified medical graduates are in limbo, staring at the horizon of uncertainty while waiting to complete the final step of their medical journey.

*Names changed to protect the sources’ identity