Congress alleges question paper "copied" in Haryana recruitment exams, HPSC denies claims

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has alleged serious irregularities in the recently conducted Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) exams, accusing the body of copying multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from exams held in other states.

According to Surjewala, HPSC’s 100-question exam held on June 8, 2025, closely mirrored the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam conducted earlier on April 29, as reported by The Indian Express.

“Why was a separate exam even held in Haryana if the questions were simply lifted from Bihar?” he questioned, adding that candidates have already raised formal complaints with the commission.

He further alleged similar discrepancies in HPSC’s Assistant Professor (History) exam conducted on May 18, 2025. Citing examples, Surjewala claimed that 22 questions were copied verbatim from a Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) exam held on September 28, 2016. Additionally, 16 other questions reportedly appeared earlier in the Uttarakhand State Eligibility Test (U-SET) held on January 7, 2024.

Highlighting specific errors, Surjewala pointed out that even poorly framed or inaccurate questions from previous papers were duplicated without correction. For instance, question number 44 in the Chhattisgarh paper contained incorrect answer choices, but was still reproduced unchanged in Haryana’s exam. Similarly, question number 49 reportedly had discrepancies between the Hindi and English versions of the options, an error carried over by HPSC as well.

In response, a senior HPSC official defended the commission’s practices, saying, “It is humanly impossible to verify whether a particular question has ever been used by another recruitment agency across the country, excluding UPSC.”

The official added that HPSC ensures that exams are conducted as per syllabus guidelines, with complete secrecy and without any paper leaks.

“Our top priority is to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process,” they said.

The allegations have once again sparked concerns over the integrity of recruitment exams, especially as aspirants continue to face mounting uncertainties and challenges in the selection process, added The Indian Express.