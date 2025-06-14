“We feel helpless”, say FMGs in UP left without internship allotments

After Delhi and Bihar, Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in Uttar Pradesh (UP) have been expressing their dissatisfaction with the allotment list of the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internships (CRMIs), released yesterday, June 13.

According to them, the list allotted internships to just about 800 FMGs in the state under the UP domicile category. They claim that this is severely insufficient for the reportedly 1,200-1,300 candidates who cleared the FMG Exam in January this year, and are waiting for their internships.

In addition, candidates allege that there were more internship seats in Uttar Pradesh for FMGs than what was allotted. “National Medical Commission’s data reveals that UP can release up to 2,500 seats for FMG internships. However, they did not even open half of that,” Chandu*, an affected FMG told EdexLive.

He added that in the allotted seats, only 340 seats were in government hospitals, as opposed to 600 allotted seats from last year. “Most of the internships allotted this year are in private hospitals, where there is no guarantee of stipends,” he said.

In addition, the UP Medical Council (UPMC), which is responsible for CRMI allotments for FMGs, has not even opened seats from district health centres and autonomous hospitals, the FMG informed.

Furthermore, when FMGs tried to ask the UPMC about internships for the candidates, they were told to apply in other states or wait for the “next round of internship counselling”, without providing any information on when it would be conducted.