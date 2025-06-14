Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar claims NEET 2025 crown with AIR 1 as results declared

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2025 results and toppers list on its official website neet.nta.nic.in, according to a report by Careers 360.

The much-awaited results were announced today, June 14, 2025, revealing the academic achievements of approximately 22 lakh students who appeared for the national medical entrance examination.

Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan has emerged as the NEET 2025 topper, securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the general category. The top performer achieved an impressive score of 686 marks, demonstrating exceptional preparation despite the challenging nature of this year's examination.

The difficulty level of NEET 2025, particularly in the Physics section, posed significant challenges for candidates seeking higher ranks. This increased complexity is expected to have impacted the overall performance distribution among test-takers pursuing admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and nursing programs.

The examination was conducted on May 4, 2025, and the comprehensive toppers list includes essential details such as candidate names, roll numbers, All India Ranks, marks obtained, percentiles, and state of origin.

Following Mahesh Kumar at the top position, Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh secured AIR 2, while Krishanc Jo S Lii from Maharashtra claimed the third position.

The top five performers also include Mrinal Kishore Jha from Delhi at AIR 4 and Avika Aggarwal, also from Delhi, at AIR 5. Notably, Avika Aggarwal is the highest-ranking female candidate among the top five.