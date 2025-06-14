Rajasthan BSTC candidates await Pre DElEd results today: VMOU set to declare scores on official portal

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University is scheduled to announce the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 today, June 14, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Pre DElEd examination can access their results through the official website at predeledraj2025.in, according to the report by Hindustan Times.

The crucial written examination took place on June 1, 2025, conducted across two sessions to accommodate the large number of candidates. The morning shift ran from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, ensuring systematic administration of the test.

Following the examination, the university released a provisional answer key on June 5, providing candidates with an opportunity to review the correct responses. Students were given until June 9, 2025, to submit any objections or challenges to the provisional answers. After careful consideration of all submissions, the final answer key was made available on June 12, 2025.

To access their results, candidates need to visit the official Pre DElEd website at predeledraj2025.in and locate the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 link on the homepage. Upon clicking the link, a new page will open requiring candidates to enter their login credentials. After submitting the necessary details, the result will be displayed on screen. Students are advised to download and maintain hard copies of their results for future reference.

For those who qualify, the counselling process will require a registration fee of Rs. 3,000, which must be paid online through various methods, including e-mitra, net banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI platforms.