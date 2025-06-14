NEET UG 2025 results to be declared today: Students await scorecard release as NTA prepares final answer key

The NEET UG 2025 results are expected to be declared today, June 14, 2025, as per the official NTA schedule. Students are eagerly waiting to view and download their scorecards via the official website neet.nta.nic.in once the results are announced, according to a report by Jagran Josh.

The provisional answer key was released on June 3, and the objection window closed on June 5. With the objection period now over, candidates are anticipating the final result announcement today. Students will be able to access their scorecards through the National Testing Agency (NTA)'s official websites: neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in as soon as the results go live.

The final answer key is expected to be released simultaneously with the results, while the cut-off marks will also be published alongside. The entire result declaration process will be conducted online, requiring candidates to provide their application number and date of birth to access their scorecards.

How to access your NEET 2025 scorecard

Candidates will need to follow a straightforward online procedure to obtain their NEET 2025 scorecard from the official website once the results are declared. The process will involve accessing the official portal and providing necessary credentials for verification.

The step-by-step process for scorecard download includes: