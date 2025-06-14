NEET UG 2025 declared: NTA releases final answer keys and scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the NEET UG 2025 results along with the final answer keys today, Saturday, June 14, 2025, as per the report by The Indian Express.

Students who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) medical courses can now check their results on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The results are accessible through candidate login credentials and include comprehensive details such as subject-wise marks, total scores, percentile rankings, and most importantly, qualifying status for medical admissions.

To be eligible for counselling students should meet the qualifying criteria. In 2024, It was a minimum of 50% for General category in order to appear for counselling, while candidates from Other Backward Class, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe (OBC, SC, and ST) categories required 40% percentile. General-PwD (Persons with Disability) category candidates must secure at least 45% percentile to qualify.

These percentile-based cut-offs are calculated relative to the highest scorer in the all-India merit list, which means the actual cut-off marks may fluctuate annually based on overall performance trends.

The released scorecards serve as crucial documents for the upcoming admission process.

Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) All India Quota counselling as well as their respective state-level counselling processes for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical programmes.

Students are strongly advised to download and safely store their scorecards immediately, as these documents will be essential throughout the admission and counselling procedures.

The NTA has made the results available across multiple official portals including neet.nta.nic.in, nta.nic.in, and exams.nta.ac.in to ensure smooth access for all candidates.

Medical aspirants should regularly monitor the official website for further updates regarding counselling schedules and admission procedures as the centralised counselling process is expected to commence soon.