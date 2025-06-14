NEET-UG 2025: 59% of qualifiers are girls! Check the list of TOP 20 female candidates

While the first four All India Ranks (AIR) in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 may have gone to male candidates, the performance of female aspirants has been stronger overall.

As per data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), this year, over 7.22 lakh female candidates qualified NEET-UG 2025, making up nearly 59 per cent of the total 12.36 lakh qualified candidates. Male qualifiers stood at 5.14 lakh, while six candidates from the third gender also qualified.

Top 20 female candidates: Delhi girls take the lead

Among the top 20 female scorers, Avika Aggarwal from Delhi secured the highest All India Rank (AIR) of 5, with a percentile of 99.9996832. She is followed by Aashi Singh (AIR 12, Delhi) and Siddhi Manjabapu Badhne (AIR 26, Maharashtra).

All 20 female toppers scored above the 99.94 percentile mark, highlighting the academic rigour among the top female cohort.

List of top 20 female toppers