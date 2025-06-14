NEET PG 2025: Technical snag disrupts city selection process

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is grappling with technical difficulties in the NEET PG 2025 city selection system, which has left numerous aspirants unable to choose their preferred examination centres, according to a report by India Today.

The city selection portal, which went live on June 13, 2025, at 3 pm, has been plagued by system glitches preventing candidates from accessing the facility. NBEMS has officially recognised the technical malfunction and assured students that efforts are underway to restore normal operations.

Selection deadline remains unchanged

Despite the ongoing technical challenges, the examination authority has maintained that the city selection window will close as scheduled on June 17, 2025, at 11.55 pm. The board has emphasised that city allocation will follow a first-come, first-serve policy, considering both application submission timing and available seats in each location.

Students are advised to monitor the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in continuously for updates on when the portal functionality will be restored.

Key examination timeline

The complete NEET PG 2025 schedule includes:

City selection period: June 13-17, 2025

Application modification window: June 20-22, 2025

City intimation slip distribution: July 21, 2025

Admit card availability: July 31, 2025

Examination day: August 3, 2025 (9.00 am to 12.30 pm)

Results declaration: By September 3, 2025

Expanded city network

In a significant development, NBEMS has expanded the number of test centres to 233 cities, abandoning the earlier plan of conducting the examination in two separate shifts. This expansion aims to accommodate all registered candidates in a single examination session while minimising logistical complications.

The examination board has urged candidates to exercise patience while the technical issues are being addressed, while also stressing the importance of quick action once the portal becomes operational again, given the approaching deadline.