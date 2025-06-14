Karnataka SSLC third attempt window opens: June 23-30 schedule announced

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the schedule for SSLC Exam 3, providing students with their final opportunity to clear the Class 10 examinations, according to the report by Hindustan Times.

The third examination will be conducted from June 23 to June 30, 2025, offering another chance for students who couldn't pass the previous two attempts or those seeking to improve their scores. Students interested in appearing for this exam must register through their schools before the June 17 deadline.

The announcement comes after KSEAB released the SSLC Exam 2 results on June 13, showing a consolidated performance across both first and second attempts. The board considered the better marks from either exam when declaring the combined results, which students can access through the official portal karresults.nic.in.

The second examination, held between May 26 and June 2 in morning sessions from 10 am to 1.15 pm, saw participation from 2,78,355 students. The results revealed that 84,597 students successfully cleared the exam, achieving a pass rate of 30.39%. Private unaided schools recorded a slightly higher success rate of 32%, with 22,093 students passing out of 69,030 who appeared.

This three-exam system is part of Karnataka's academic reforms, implemented in 2023-24, designed to provide students with multiple opportunities to succeed. The first SSLC exam, conducted earlier this year, had seen significantly higher participation with 8,42,173 students appearing and 5,24,984 passing, recording a pass percentage of 62.34%. Those results were announced on April 30, 2025.

For students seeking to challenge their Exam 2 results, KSEAB has opened application windows for various review processes. Students can apply for photocopies of their answer sheets from June 13 to 17, while applications for retotalling and revaluation will be accepted from June 16 to 19. All online applications must be submitted by June 19, with re-evaluation results expected to be announced within two to three weeks of the deadline.

The practical and viva voce examinations for Exam 2 were conducted separately on June 3, following the completion of the written papers.