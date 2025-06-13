UPJEE 2025 provisional answer key goes live today — Candidates get 48 hours to challenge results

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, is set to publish the JEECUP Answer Key 2025 on June 13, 2025. Students who participated in the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can access the provisional answer key via the official JEECUP portal at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The provisional answer key becomes available today, simultaneously opening the objection submission window. Students have until June 15, 2025, to submit any challenges to the answers provided.

Those wishing to contest any answer must pay a processing charge of Rs 100 for each question they dispute. The fee structure works on a refund basis — if a student's challenge proves valid, the Rs 100 fee will be returned and the correction implemented. However, if the challenge is deemed incorrect, the fee will be forfeited.

Steps to access your answer key

Students can retrieve their provisional answer key by following this process:

Navigate to the official JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in Locate and select the JEECUP Answer Key 2025 link on the homepage Enter your login credentials on the new page that appears Submit your details to view the provisional answer key Review and download the answer key for your records Print a physical copy for future reference

The UP Joint Entrance examination took place over nine days, running from June 5 through June 13, 2025. Students seeking additional information can visit the official JEECUP website for comprehensive details.