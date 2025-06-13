Three school dropouts who are currently unemployed were held for hurling petrol bombs at houses

Three minors were arrested for hurling petrol bombs at three houses in Kovilambakkam in Tamil Nadu. The incident happened on June 1.

The Medavakkam police said the three, aged 17, were school dropouts and are currently unemployed. Initial probe revealed the trio had a conflict with a resident of one of the houses over the nonpayment for the painkiller tablets that the trio had given them a month ago, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

It was to threaten the person that the trio had hurled the bombs, the police said, adding they had attacked the other two houses "simply to show their strength".

A total of three vehicles were also damaged in the attack.

The police said that on June 1, the first attack took place on 3rd Street, where a bomb was hurled outside the house of Akash (25).

Minutes later, bombs were thrown outside the houses of Manikandan (26), on 9th Street, and Gugan (24) on Bhajanalaya Koil Street. No one was injured in the attacks, the police added, according to the report by The New Indian Express.