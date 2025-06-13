“Terrified and helpless”: As Iran-Israel tensions rise, JKSA pleads for rescue of Kashmiri students

As tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written an urgent appeal to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), calling for the immediate evacuation of hundreds of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran.

The students, most of whom are pursuing medical degrees, are reportedly stuck in high-risk zones amid ongoing airstrikes and military activity.

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, JKSA raised “grave concern” over the volatile security situation, stating that the students, primarily from the Kashmir Valley, are currently living “in the middle of an active military zone.”

“The situation has deteriorated rapidly since last night. Students are hearing continuous airstrikes, air defence sirens, and military movement. Some are even in cities where Israeli strikes have been reported,” the letter notes.

“They are terrified and feel completely helpless,” it adds.

The association highlighted that most of these students had gone to Iran to study medicine, drawn by the country’s affordable academic infrastructure. However, as the conflict intensifies, families back in Kashmir are in a state of panic.

“We are receiving distress calls from parents in tears, begging for their children to be brought home,” said Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of JKSA.

JKSA also alleged that despite several students reaching out to the Indian Embassy in Tehran, they have received no clarity on evacuation plans or safety protocols.

“They remain in a state of confusion and despair,” the letter reads.

Calling it a “humanitarian emergency,” the student body has urged the government to:

Establish a clear communication channel between the students and the Indian authorities,





Formulate a comprehensive evacuation plan in case the conflict further escalates,





Coordinate with Iranian authorities and international bodies to ensure safe passage, and





Provide psychological support and counselling to affected students.





“This is not just a diplomatic or logistical matter, it is a matter of life and death,” JKSA stressed, adding that the safe return of Indian citizens, especially vulnerable students, must be treated as a national priority.