Telangana now offers ample opportunities for CA students: Deputy CM Bhatti

Stating that Telangana has now become a hub for many industries, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday, June 12, said the state is no longer merely competing with other states in the country, but "standing shoulder to shoulder" with developed countries.

Addressing the national-level CA students' conference, organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at Shilpakala Vedika, he said that Telangana not only started several initiatives, including the Future City, Musi River rejuvenation project and Regional Ring Road but it also established a strong and stable presence on the global development map with advancements in pharma, textile park, IT (Information Technology) and Artificial Intelligence sectors, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The deputy CM said that the state sis also offering a promising platform for CA students, who are emerging from across the country. He assured that those completing the CA course will find ample opportunities within the state.

Vikramarka emphasised that chartered accountants must remain committed to ethics. "In this era of rapid technological automation, your integrity is your most valuable asset. Let your work always reflect honesty, fairness, and accountability," he said.

The Hyderabad branch has played an important role in this success. With over 14,500 members and 31,000 students, it stands as a precious jewel in ICAI's crown. You are not just numbers, you represent power, purpose, and potential," he said.

"As finance minister, I witness the professional impact of chartered accountants every day. You are not confined to dealing with numbers. You ensure compliance, uphold standards and bring clarity to complexity," he added.

Stating that the rapid developments taking place in blockchain, Artificial Intelligence-based accounting and digital taxation, he encouraged CA students to keep upgrading their knowledge.

He called on the students to use their talent not only for earning but also for service. "Take up social audits, support small businesses in their financial growth, and participate in government financial planning programs and become partners in nation-building," he said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

"One day, most of you will become entrepreneurs.You should strive to become job creators rather than just job seekers. You should create new employment opportunities," he added.