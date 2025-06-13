Over 56% students boost scores as Karnataka Class 10 supplementary results go live

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced the Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 today, June 13, 2025, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Students who took the Karnataka Class 10 supplementary examination can now access their results through the official Karnataka results portal at karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025. The Class 10 supplementary examination commenced with the first language paper and wrapped up with specialised subjects including Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C' and Economics. All examinations were held in a single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

How to check results

Students can access their Karnataka SSLC 2 results by following these steps:

Navigate to the official website karresults.nic.in Locate and click the KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025 download link on the homepage Input login credentials and submit View the displayed results Download and print the results for future use

Minister highlights success of three-exam system

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa commented on the effectiveness of the current examination structure, stating that "The three examination systems that we have implemented to improve the future of students and eliminate their fear of exams have yielded good results. Due to this system, a large number of students have been able to improve their results."

Performance statistics

The supplementary examination showed encouraging results with 6,635 students out of 11,818 registered candidates (56.14%) successfully improving their scores. Overall, 87,330 students have passed the Karnataka SSLC 2 examination, demonstrating the effectiveness of the supplementary exam system in providing students with additional opportunities to enhance their academic performance.