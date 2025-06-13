Out of Karnataka students face problems as PU colleges fix tight deadline for docs submission

Students from outside Karnataka seeking admission to Pre-Univeristy (PU) colleges in the state are facing difficulties as private PU institutions have made it mandatory to submit documents such as transfer certificates, migration certificates, and other records by Saturday, June 14, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Parents and students, however, have pointed out that many schools in their states are closed for summer vacation and are expected to reopen only by late June or early July, making it hard to obtain the required documents in time. They have urged the authorities to extend the deadline, calling the current timeline too short and impractical.

“In most CBSE schools, Class 11 admissions are already done. If Karnataka colleges don’t wait till July, when schools reopen and documents can be issued, students will have no choice but to either compromise on their options or be left with nothing,” Rahul Kumar, a parent from Patna trying to secure a PU seat for her daughter in Bengaluru, said.

Parents pointed out that the problem is not limited to one or two regions — students from many states are facing similar issues. “We are ready with marksheets and fees. But the original certificates — which are essential — are not being issued now. Some schools aren’t even responding because offices are closed,” Mahesh P, a parent from Chennai, said.

Many PU colleges in Karnataka have made submission of these documents mandatory by June 14, and are reportedly refusing to confirm admissions without them. Parents say this leaves out-of-state students with little recourse and puts their academic year at risk. Parents also demand the government to look into it and check if institutes through these means are creating an urgency, so parents, to save their child’s future, pay more.

However, department officials told The New Indian Express that there’s no such deadline fixed from their end and that they were not aware of this. A senior official from the Department of Pre-University Education said that the department will check and take action accordingly.