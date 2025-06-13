NIFT 2025 merit list awaited: Final results expected any day now

Thousands of hopeful candidates are anxiously awaiting the final results of NIFT 2025 admissions, following the completion of Stage 2 examinations, which included Situation Tests and Group Discussions/Personal Interviews, according to a report by The Pioneer.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is expected to release the final merit list imminently on its official website nift.ac.in, according to the predetermined admission timeline. This crucial announcement will determine admissions to both the Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) programmes across various NIFT campuses nationwide.

Students who appeared for the comprehensive assessment process will need to access their results using their Application Number and Date of Birth credentials through the official portal. The final merit list compilation takes into account candidates' combined performance across multiple evaluation stages — the Creative Ability Test (CAT), General Ability Test (GAT), and Stage 2 components, which include Situation Tests for undergraduate aspirants and Personal Interviews for postgraduate candidates. Additionally, category-wise reservation policies will influence the final selection process.

To access results, candidates must navigate to the official NIFT or NTA portal, locate the "Final Result 2025" section, input their login details, including application number and date of birth, then view and save their scorecards for future reference.

Once the results are announced, the counselling and seat allocation procedures will commence immediately. Prospective students are strongly advised to organise all required documentation and monitor official channels for timely updates regarding the admission process.