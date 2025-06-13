Last-minute lifeline: HSSC extends CET 2025 registration by 48 hours

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has provided a crucial two-day extension for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 registration process, as reported by The Times of India.

The commission has pushed back the application deadline to June 14, 2025 (11.59 pm), while fee payment can now be completed until June 16, 2025 (6.00 pm). This adjustment addresses the concerns of numerous aspirants who encountered technical difficulties and document-related delays during the initial application period.

HSSC Chairman has made it clear that this will be the final extension offered to CET candidates, urging them to complete their applications without further delay.

Application process simplified

Candidates seeking to register for the HSSC CET exam must follow these steps:

Access the official portal at hssc.gov.in and utilise the One-Time Registration (OTR) system to prevent fraudulent applications. After logging in, applicants need to provide personal information that matches their official documents, including Aadhaar cards and matriculation certificates.

The process requires uploading properly scanned documents within the specified technical parameters, followed by online fee payment. General, OBC (Other Backward Classes) and EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), category candidates must pay Rs 500, while SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), and PwD (Persons with Disability) candidates with PPP/Aadhaar documentation pay Rs 250. Candidates without proper documentation face double fees.

Before final submission, a thorough review of all entered information is essential, and applicants should retain both confirmation receipts and fee payment documentation.

Career opportunities through CET

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) opens doors to various Group C and D positions across Haryana's government departments. Available positions encompass Sectional Officer roles, Junior Engineer positions in Civil and Electrical disciplines, Assistant Manager posts, Supervisor roles, Draftsman positions, Constable opportunities, and numerous technical and clerical positions.

The CET scoring system offers candidates flexibility, as scores remain valid for three years, allowing for multiple attempts and opportunities to enhance scores. These scores determine progression to subsequent selection stages, including written main examinations, skill assessments, and document verification processes.

Following the CET, the selection process involves shortlisting based on test performance, with 10 candidates selected per Group C vacancy. Successful candidates then advance through main examinations, skill tests where applicable, document verification, and final selection procedures.