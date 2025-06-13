Kerala's elite mounted police unit welcome first professional horsemen

For the first time in its storied history, Kerala Police's mounted wing is set to welcome a cohort of professionally trained equestrians, marking a significant departure from its traditional staffing model, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The Public Service Commission published the much-anticipated rank list for police constables (mounted police) on June 4, with appointments expected to materialise within the next two to three months, sources revealed. This groundbreaking direct recruitment through PSC represents a watershed moment for Kerala's sole mounted police unit, which operates under the Thiruvananthapuram City Police.

The incoming recruits face a comprehensive nine-month training programme at the police academy before joining the specialised wing. This colonial-era unit primarily handles night patrols, ceremonial parades, and official functions.

With 14 current vacancies to be filled from a rank list containing 19 candidates, the selection includes two ex-servicemen who received upper-age limit relaxations due to their military horse-riding background. The PSC mandate required all candidates to demonstrate at least one year of horse-riding experience from recognised government firms, sports clubs, or organisations under the State Sports Council or the Sports Authority of India.

The recruitment notification, issued in September 2023, offered positions with a salary range of Rs 31,100 to Rs 66,800 for the 14 available slots.

Transition from the deputation system

Previously, 23 officers served in the mounted wing through deputation based on their expressed interest in equestrian duties. However, 14 personnel were transferred out after exceeding the department's 31-year age limit, while nine younger officers remained with the unit.

The mounted police currently maintains 11 horses from its sanctioned strength of 25, featuring Kathiawari, Marwari, and thoroughbred varieties. Three additional thoroughbred horses from the Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps are scheduled to join this month.

Army officials have indicated readiness to supply additional thoroughbred horses by November, though only three of the seven requested horses were approved due to trained animal shortages. The current equine training programme is expected to conclude by year-end, after which the Kerala Police can acquire horses directly from the military.