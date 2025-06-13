IISER 2025 results expected mid-June: Final answer key release awaited

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) 2025 results are expected to be announced in the second week of June 2025, though official dates remain unconfirmed by exam authorities, according to a report by Shiksha.

The IISER 2025 final answer key will be published on the official website prior to the declaration of results, which will form the basis for compiling the IAT 2025 rank card. Candidates will be able to access their scorecards through the official portal at iiseradmission.in using their application number and password credentials.

The upcoming results will include both All India Rank (AIR) and Category Rank details in the IAT 2025 result PDF. Only high-performing candidates will qualify for the subsequent counselling rounds conducted by participating IISER institutions.

The IAT 2025 counselling process is scheduled to commence in the fourth week of June 2025. During this phase, eligible candidates must upload essential documents, including Class 12 marksheets and caste certificates.

The counselling follows a structured multi-round approach:

First round process:

Publication of the initial seat allotment list

Download of offer letters from the application portal

Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) within the stipulated timeframe

Second round process:

Release of the second allotment list for remaining seats

Opportunity for seat upgrades based on higher preferences

Confirmation through SAF payment

Result access procedure

Students can check their IISER 2025 results by following these steps:

Visit the official IISER Admissions website Navigate to 'IISER Entrance Exam Results SCB' Enter login credentials (Email ID and Password) View and download the scorecard for future reference

Institution-wise expected cutoffs

Varying cutoff expectations across participating institutions for Unreserved (UR) category candidates:

IISc Bangalore: 190-200 marks

IIT Madras: 175-185 marks

IISER Pune: 160-170 marks

IISER Kolkata: 155-160 marks

IISER Bhopal: 135-140 marks

IISER Mohali: 132-140 marks

IISER Tirupati: 115-120 marks

IISER Berhampur: 95-110 marks

Score analysis framework

With the exam marked out of 240, the scoring benchmark varies by category and institutional preference. Scores below 90 are generally considered low-performing, while the 90-110 range represents borderline territory depending on category classification (General, OBC-NCL (Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer), SC/ST (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes), and EWS (Economically Weaker Sections)).

The participating institutions include IISER campuses in Pune, Bhopal, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Kolkata, Mohali, and Berhampur, alongside prestigious institutions like the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, which typically attract the highest-scoring candidates.

Final admissions will depend on cutoff ranks and seat availability across the various participating institutions.