CM Stalin hails UPSC success of students trained under Anna IAS academy & Naan Mudhalvan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, June 12, lauded the remarkable achievement of Tamil Nadu students who trained at the state-run Anna Administrative Staff College and under the Nan Mudhalvan scheme, for clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examinations in record numbers, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

In a social media post, through X, he extended his best wishes to the aspirants for the upcoming mains and personality tests, expressing his eagerness to meet the successful candidates in person.

The chief minister also appreciated the officials and trainers who supported the students in their preparation journey. "Let the Tamil flag fly high," he wrote, celebrating the milestone as a testament to the state's commitment to educational empowerment and administrative excellence.

In other news...

AIADMK Puducherry State Secretary A Anbazhagan has urged the Puducherry government to implement the National Medical Council’s directive mandating 50% state quota in private medical colleges, stating that the Puducherry administration’s inaction amounts to defying the centre’s policy, as per the a report by The New Indian Express.

Addressing media persons, Anbazhagan slammed the union territory administration for failing to implement the Right to Education (RTE) Act in toto, despite the NDA government being in power in the UT .