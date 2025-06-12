UPSC Mains hurdle cleared by 14,161 aspirants; Mains registration window opens next week

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Service Examination (CSE) preliminary results, clearing the path for 14,161 candidates to appear for the UPSC CSE Mains 2025 exam, according to a report by Edugraph.

The commission announced that successful candidates can register for the mains examination through the official portal upsc.gov.in between June 16 and June 25. This registration window provides aspirants with a ten-day period to complete their application process for the next stage of the prestigious Civil Services examination.

The UPSC CSE Mains 2025 examination will follow a comprehensive evaluation format that includes both a written component and an interview or personality assessment. This dual-stage approach ensures thorough testing of candidates' knowledge, analytical abilities, and suitability for Civil Service positions.

The complete list of shortlisted candidates, featuring names and roll numbers, has been published on the official website for easy verification. However, the results of four candidates remain on hold pending ongoing legal proceedings, which the commission will address separately.

Candidates seeking to register for the mains examination will need to pay a registration fee of Rs 200 to secure their admission. The commission has provided fee exemptions for female candidates, as well as those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories, ensuring inclusive access to the examination process.

The preliminary examination results mark a crucial milestone for thousands of Civil Service aspirants across the country who have been preparing extensively for this competitive examination. The UPSC has directed all interested candidates to visit the official website upsc.gov.in for comprehensive details, application procedures, and additional information regarding the examination process.